Ajay Devgn claims 'Drishyam 3' 'beats' 'Drishyam 2'
What's the story
Actor Ajay Devgn recently expressed his excitement for the upcoming film Drishyam: The Conclusion at FICCI Frames 2026. He revealed that he believes the new installment surpasses its predecessor, Drishyam 2 (2022). "I saw the film yesterday. My personal opinion is that it beats Drishyam 2 (2022). So, fingers crossed!" he said during a discussion with Alok Jain of JioStar on Wednesday.
Sequel strategy
'You can't just make a sequel because you made...'
Devgn also shared his thoughts on sequels, saying, "I think sequels don't work; the characters work."
He cited examples from other franchises like Golmaal and Singham.
"When the audiences start investing in characters is when you should make a sequel."
"You can't just make a sequel because you made a great film. The audiences have to love the character," he added.
Franchise continuity
Movie to start with a prologue
Devgn added to Jain's explanation of the franchise's uniqueness by saying, "In our country, I don't remember any sequel where the film has continued from where it has ended."
"So, if you have not seen part 2, you won't understand part 3."
"Though we have shown a prologue, you might still miss something."
The film will conclude the Hindi Drishyam franchise.
Cast details
Meet the cast of 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'
The film, directed by Abhishek Pathak, features an ensemble cast including Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta.
Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat join the franchise.
Devgn added, "The series also concludes with this film because it is very difficult to write a film like Drishyam. We want to end it on a high."
Meanwhile, the film is set to release on Friday.