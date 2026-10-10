Ajay Devgn begins shooting for 'Chauhaan' in Kargil

The source also mentioned, "Some key scenes will be shot in this picturesque town."

"The makers had obtained the necessary permissions in advance and have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the shoot goes smoothly."

"It's quite cold here in Kargil, and the weather will surely add an authentic touch to the scenes of Chauhaan."

Interestingly, this isn't Devgn's first time shooting in Ladakh; he had earlier filmed crucial scenes for JP Dutta's war film LOC: Kargil (2003) there.