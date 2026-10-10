Ajay Devgn begins shooting for 'Chauhaan' in Kargil
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who recently starred in Drishyam: The Conclusion, has begun shooting his upcoming war drama Chauhaan in Kargil, Ladakh. The film is set to release on October 1, 2027. An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Ajay Devgn is shooting for Chauhaan in Kargil. He arrived here a few days ago and has already begun filming."
Filming details
'The makers had obtained the necessary permissions in advance'
The source also mentioned, "Some key scenes will be shot in this picturesque town."
"The makers had obtained the necessary permissions in advance and have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the shoot goes smoothly."
"It's quite cold here in Kargil, and the weather will surely add an authentic touch to the scenes of Chauhaan."
Interestingly, this isn't Devgn's first time shooting in Ladakh; he had earlier filmed crucial scenes for JP Dutta's war film LOC: Kargil (2003) there.
Film details
Everything we know about 'Chauhaan'
Chauhaan is helmed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma under Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions.
The movie was announced on June 25, 2026, on the birth anniversary of late action director Veeru Devgan, Devgn's father.
The teaser of Chauhaan featured Devgn against the backdrop of the iconic song Jumma Chumma De De.