'Asked to dub without reference': Zeeshan Ayyub denies 'Chauhaan' involvement

Taking to X, Ayyub issued a statement clarifying his role in Chauhaan.

He said, "I have nothing to do with the film." "I was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more as I knew the makers personally."

"As soon as the teaser was released and I saw the context in which it was (mis)used, I asked the filmmakers to remove my voice from the teaser."