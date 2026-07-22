'Asked to dub without reference': Zeeshan Ayyub denies 'Chauhaan' involvement
What's the story
Actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub has clarified that he had no involvement in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan. He explained that he had dubbed a line "without any reference" a few months ago, but his voice was later removed after the teaser faced backlash from the Chauhan community and Kshatriya Parishad. The film, directed by Neeraj Yadav, releases on October 1, 2027.
Ayyub's statement
'I have nothing to do with the film'
Taking to X, Ayyub issued a statement clarifying his role in Chauhaan.
He said, "I have nothing to do with the film." "I was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more as I knew the makers personally."
"As soon as the teaser was released and I saw the context in which it was (mis)used, I asked the filmmakers to remove my voice from the teaser."
Controversy details
Announcement of 'Chauhaan' sparked controversy, objections from Chauhan community
The title announcement video of Chauhaan was released on June 25, on the occasion of Devgn's father Veeru Devgan's birth anniversary.
The dialogue "Pathaanon ko keh do Chauhaan aa raha hai" ignited a debate online, leading to objections from the Chauhan community and Kshatriya Parishad.
This prompted the makers to replace Ayyub's voice with another artist within days of the teaser's release.
Film inspiration
What is the story of 'Chauhaan'?
According to reports, Chauhaan is loosely based on a real-life incident outside Jama Masjid.
The incident involved Jammu and Kashmir police personnel being deployed on a busy Friday when the crowd suddenly turned violent and began pelting stones at the police and CRPF personnel.
However, makers have not confirmed if Chauhaan is based on true events.
Production details
Everything to know about the film
Chauhaan is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma under the banners of Jio Studios and Colour Yellow.
The film marks Devgn's first collaboration with Rai and is his return to proper action films.