Ajay Devgn's 'Ranger' pushed to 2027?

The decision to postpone Ranger also means it won't clash with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Raashii Khanna's untitled comic caper, directed by Anees Bazmee, set for a December 4 release.

This film will compete with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.

There are also speculations of Prabhas's period action drama Fauzi releasing on December 3, but trade sources suggest it too may be pushed to 2027.