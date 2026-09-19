Ajay Devgn's 'Ranger' pushed to 2027?
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's upcoming film, tentatively titled Ranger, has been pushed to 2027. The movie was originally scheduled for a December 4 release but will now hit theaters after Eid in March next year. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the summer release would be ideal as it's a jungle adventure film suited for school and college holidays.
Release strategy
'Ranger' won't clash with these movies
The decision to postpone Ranger also means it won't clash with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Raashii Khanna's untitled comic caper, directed by Anees Bazmee, set for a December 4 release.
This film will compete with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.
There are also speculations of Prabhas's period action drama Fauzi releasing on December 3, but trade sources suggest it too may be pushed to 2027.
Plot details
This is what we know about 'Ranger'
According to an August report by Mid-Day, Ranger features Devgn as a forest officer who is determined to protect tigers.
However, his mission is complicated by an inefficient team, corrupt superiors and a gang of poachers led by Sanjay Dutt's character.
The climax was shot last month in Mumbai, and the makers plan to shoot a special dance number with Tamannaah Bhatia and Devgn next.
Production details
Luv Ranjan on why 'Ranger' is special
Ranger is produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Jagan Shakti.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama in January 2026, Ranjan expressed his excitement over the film.
He said, "Ajay sir and Sanju sir have worked together so many times in these 25 years. Yet, they have never done an action film together. It is very shocking."
"It is extremely exciting that we'll get to see them in an action film for the first time."