Ajay Devgn to host crime-based TV show?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over 30 years, is reportedly set to host a new television show. The actor has agreed to host a crime-based show on Sony TV, reported Zoom/TellyTalk India. The show will be based on true events and delve into the crime and suspense genre.
Career expansion
Details about the show yet to be revealed
Devgn's possible foray into television is a new addition to his diverse career, which has included action thrillers, romantic dramas, and comic capers.
The actor is expected to start shooting for the show soon. More details about the title and format are yet to be revealed.
This move comes after Akshay Kumar's stint as a host on Sony TV earlier this year with Wheel of Fortune.
Career highlights
Devgn's latest release and upcoming projects
Devgn was last seen in Dhamaal 4, which released on July 10.
The film, directed by Indra Kumar and co-starring Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, received mixed reviews but performed well at the box office.
Next up for the actor is Drishyam 3, where he will reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar. The film is set to release on October 2.
He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5.