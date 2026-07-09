Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sharan Sharma opt for registered marriage 

On work

On the work front

Kapoor and Sharma have been in a relationship since 2022 but chose to keep it private. On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in the Prime Video series Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 and is awaiting the release of Netflix's Ikka on Friday. Meanwhile, Sharma last directed Mr. & Mrs. Mahi starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.