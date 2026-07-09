Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sharan Sharma opt for registered marriage
What's the story
Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma are set to tie the knot on Thursday at her residence in Mumbai. The couple has chosen a simple, registered marriage ceremony with only close family and friends in attendance, reported News18. After signing the marriage papers, they will host an intimate lunch for their guests.
Reception details
The couple will host a grand reception on Sunday
The couple will host a grand reception on Sunday, July 12, at the JW Marriott in Juhu. The guest list is expected to include major Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, and more. Producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Karan Johar are also part of the guest list.
On work
On the work front
Kapoor and Sharma have been in a relationship since 2022 but chose to keep it private. On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in the Prime Video series Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 and is awaiting the release of Netflix's Ikka on Friday. Meanwhile, Sharma last directed Mr. & Mrs. Mahi starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.