'Akka' teaser shows Suresh and Apte navigate Pernuru power struggles
Entertainment
The teaser for Akka just dropped, giving us a first look at Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte as Bhavani and Rudra, two fierce women navigating power struggles in the 1980s kingdom of Pernuru.
The show promises plenty of tradition, conflict, and bold moves from its leads.
Akka starts streaming October 30.
Shetty's directorial debut 'Akka' centers women
Akka is the directorial debut of Dharmaraj Shetty and puts women front and center in Pernuru.
Keerthy Suresh called her role as Bhavani a unique experience in her career, while Radhika Apte's Rudra isn't afraid to challenge norms.
Tanvi Azmi also joins the cast, with Aditya Chopra, Yogendra Mogre, and Akshaye Widhani as executive producers.