Akkineni's 'Lenin' makers claim ₹61.1cr worldwide and share poster online
Entertainment
Akhil Akkineni's latest movie, Lenin, pulled in a makers-claimed ₹61.1 crore worldwide within just three days of release.
Even though reviews were mixed, the film's box office performance has been impressive, and the makers celebrated the milestone by sharing an official poster online.
'Lenin' nets ₹25.45cr in India
Lenin earned ₹25.45 crore net in India, including a strong Day three haul of ₹9.65 crore (Sacnilk). Globally, it grossed ₹37.07 crore during this period.
Producer Naga Vamsi credited smart pricing of theatrical rights (planned with Nagarjuna) for quick wins and packed theaters, calling it "shared happiness."
The film released July 10 and also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Sivaji.