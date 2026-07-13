Akkineni's 'Lenin' makers claim ₹61.1cr worldwide and share poster online

Lenin earned ₹25.45 crore net in India, including a strong Day three haul of ₹9.65 crore (Sacnilk). Globally, it grossed ₹37.07 crore during this period.

Producer Naga Vamsi credited smart pricing of theatrical rights (planned with Nagarjuna) for quick wins and packed theaters, calling it "shared happiness."

The film released July 10 and also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Sivaji.