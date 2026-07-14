Akkineni's 'Lenin' opens strongly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Entertainment
Akhil Akkineni's new action drama Lenin, directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, is off to a strong start since dropping on July 10.
The film's mix of intense action and heartfelt moments has clicked with audiences, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, helped along by positive buzz and word-of-mouth.
India net ₹29.05cr global ₹41.42cr
Lenin pulled in ₹3.60 crore net from over 2,100 shows across India on day four.
That brings its Indian net total to ₹29.05 crore, plus ₹8.05 crore from overseas viewers for a global gross of ₹41.42 crore so far.
Weekend collections kept climbing before dipping a bit on Monday, but the film looks set for more milestones soon.