Akkineni's 'Lenin' to stream on ZEE5 with ZEE broadcasts
Entertainment
Just out in theaters on July 10, Akhil Akkineni's action-packed Telugu film Lenin is expected to make its streaming debut on ZEE5.
ZEE Network has picked up the streaming rights, while ZEE Telugu and ZEE Cinemalu will handle satellite broadcasts, so you'll have plenty of ways to catch it soon.
'Lenin' opens ₹9.73 cr worldwide
Lenin made a strong first impression, pulling in ₹5.90 crore net in India on day one and grossing ₹9.73 crore worldwide, including a solid ₹3 crore from overseas fans.
The movie is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, with Bhagyashri Borse joining Akkineni in the lead.
Produced by Manam Enterprises and Sithara Entertainments, it features music by Thaman S and editing by National Award-winner Navin Nooli.