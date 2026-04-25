Akshay to reunite with Priyadarshan again after 'Haiwaan'
What's the story
Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, who recently directed Bhooth Bangla, is all set to direct yet another movie with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The movie will be produced by Tips Films and is in the early stages of development, reported Bollywood Hungama. This marks the first collaboration between the production house and Priyadarshan.
Film details
'It'll be a typical Priyan entertainer'
The source told the outlet, "Priyadarshan is putting together an exciting film and has signed Akshay Kumar for it." "It'll be a typical Priyan entertainer that'll appeal to the youth and families alike." The untitled project will also mark Kumar's second collaboration with Tips Films after Entertainment (2014).
Past successes
Kumar, Priyadarshan's collaboration over the years
Kumar and Priyadarshan have previously worked together on several films, including Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), Khatta Meetha (2010), and Bhooth Bangla (2026). The duo has also collaborated on Haiwaan, which will release later this year and co-stars Saif Ali Khan. They will also work on Hera Pheri 3 once the ongoing legal issues are resolved.