Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar to team up again

Akshay to reunite with Priyadarshan again after 'Haiwaan'

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:28 pm Apr 25, 202604:28 pm

What's the story

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, who recently directed Bhooth Bangla, is all set to direct yet another movie with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The movie will be produced by Tips Films and is in the early stages of development, reported Bollywood Hungama. This marks the first collaboration between the production house and Priyadarshan.