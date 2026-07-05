'Hera Pheri 3': Akshay's production company claims worldwide rights

Director's departure

Controversy surrounding director Priyadarshan's exit

The notice comes amid a storm of controversies surrounding Hera Pheri 3, especially after director Priyadarshan announced his exit from the project. He has accused producer Firoz Nadiadwala of repeatedly insulting him during their collaboration on the film. In an interview with Mid-Day, he claimed that Nadiadwala once told Kumar that he owned the rights to make Hera Pheri 3, but it should never happen with Priyadarshan.