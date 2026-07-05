'Hera Pheri 3': Akshay's production company claims worldwide rights
What's the story
The ongoing saga of Hera Pheri 3 has taken a new turn, with Akshay Kumar's production company, Cape of Good Films LLP, claiming exclusive rights over the film. The public notice appeared in Complete Cinema's July 4 issue and was later shared by Kumar's fans on social media. The notice warns the industry against dealing with third parties who claim to hold rights to the film without written permission from Cape of Good Films LLP.
Rights claimed
Cape of Good Films LLP holds exclusive rights
The notice states that Cape of Good Films LLP has the sole and exclusive rights to produce, distribute, market, exploit, and commercialize Hera Pheri 3. The rights are described as "irrevocable, worldwide, perpetual, and unencumbered." The notice further states that these rights cover every aspect related to the film across any mode or media platform.
Director's departure
Controversy surrounding director Priyadarshan's exit
The notice comes amid a storm of controversies surrounding Hera Pheri 3, especially after director Priyadarshan announced his exit from the project. He has accused producer Firoz Nadiadwala of repeatedly insulting him during their collaboration on the film. In an interview with Mid-Day, he claimed that Nadiadwala once told Kumar that he owned the rights to make Hera Pheri 3, but it should never happen with Priyadarshan.
Director's claims
Allegations of disrespect and insults
Priyadarshan has alleged that Nadiadwala insulted him on multiple occasions, including a jab at his original cut of Hera Pheri back in 2000. He claims Nadiadwala dismissed it as looking like a "poor man's version," while also claiming he'd been forced to trim down what was originally a five-hour-long film. Despite these issues, Priyadarshan agreed to direct Hera Pheri 3 as he believed it could become one of India's biggest franchises.
Production hurdles
Delays and legal battles of 'Hera Pheri 3'
Hera Pheri 3 was initially set to reunite the beloved trio of Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, with Priyadarshan at the helm. However, the project has been plagued by delays and legal battles. Rawal briefly left the film in May 2025 before returning to the cast. The film's future now remains uncertain.