Akshay's 'Welcome to the Jungle' locks June release date

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 pm Jan 27, 202602:10 pm

The much-anticipated comedy film Welcome to the Jungle, which stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff among many others, will be released on June 26, 2026. The announcement was made on Tuesday and has generated a lot of excitement among fans. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and is a Base Industries Group and Seeta Films Production.