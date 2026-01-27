Akshay's 'Welcome to the Jungle' locks June release date
What's the story
The much-anticipated comedy film Welcome to the Jungle, which stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff among many others, will be released on June 26, 2026. The announcement was made on Tuesday and has generated a lot of excitement among fans. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and is a Base Industries Group and Seeta Films Production.
Film details
'Welcome to the Jungle' promises high-energy comedy
Welcome to the Jungle is a unique blend of humor, outrageous situations, and rib-tickling moments. The film also features high-octane action sequences and blockbuster music. The film's ensemble cast includes Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, among others.
Film's uniqueness
'Welcome to the Jungle': A rare sight on big screen
The film's massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors, all known for their excellent comic timing, is a combination that is rarely seen on the big screen. The movie also features veteran actors like Farida Jalal, Kiran Kumar, and Zakir Hussain. It is presented by AA Nadiadwala and Star Studio18 in association with Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films.