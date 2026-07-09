'Deeply rewarding': Akshay Oberoi talks about Neeraj Pandey's next
What's the story
Actor Akshay Oberoi has recently completed the dubbing for his upcoming project with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. He described the experience as "unique and deeply rewarding." In an exclusive statement to IANS, he praised Pandey's distinctive storytelling style and expressed excitement about being part of this venture. The actor also shared his thoughts on working alongside veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee.
Actor's statement
Oberoi on working with Pandey
Oberoi said, "We've now completed the dubbing and the final post-production process is nearly over, which makes this a very special moment for me." "Working on this project has been an incredibly fulfilling experience from start to finish. Getting the opportunity to work with someone like Neeraj Pandey was unique because he approaches storytelling with such clarity and conviction."
Oberoi's insights
'Every conversation offered a new perspective'
Oberoi added, "As an actor, you always hope to collaborate with filmmakers who challenge you to think differently, and Neeraj sir certainly does that." "Every conversation with him offered a new perspective, whether it was about the character, the scene, or the larger story being told." "We have all put a lot of effort into this project, and I'm genuinely looking forward to watching the finished product and, eventually, sharing it with the audience."
Co-star admiration
Oberoi on Bajpayee's enriching presence
Oberoi further praised Bajpayee, saying, "Sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee was equally enriching." "He is an actor I have admired for years, and being part of the same project gave me the chance to observe and learn a great deal." Oberoi also has Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King in his lineup.
Upcoming project
Know more about 'King'
King, starring Khan and co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji. The film has been generating buzz due to its star-studded cast and Anand's successful track record. It will release on December 24.