'Deeply rewarding': Akshay Oberoi talks about Neeraj Pandey's next

Oberoi's insights

'Every conversation offered a new perspective'

Oberoi added, "As an actor, you always hope to collaborate with filmmakers who challenge you to think differently, and Neeraj sir certainly does that." "Every conversation with him offered a new perspective, whether it was about the character, the scene, or the larger story being told." "We have all put a lot of effort into this project, and I'm genuinely looking forward to watching the finished product and, eventually, sharing it with the audience."