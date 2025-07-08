Akshaye Khanna and Tabu join Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 3

What to expect from 'Drishyam 3'

Drishyam 3 continues right where part two left off—expect a tense showdown between Vijay and the police.

The script was so unpredictable that both Khanna and Tabu were instantly on board. Shriya Saran is also back to keep things connected for longtime fans.

With that classic suspense vibe, this finale promises to keep you guessing till the end.