Akshaye Khanna and Tabu join Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 3
The Drishyam series is wrapping up with its third and final movie, which starts filming in Mumbai on October 2, 2025, and is set to release on Gandhi Jayanti 2026.
Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, joined again by Akshaye Khanna and Tabu.
Director Abhishek Pathak will shoot the Hindi version alongside a Malayalam one starring Mohanlal.
What to expect from 'Drishyam 3'
Drishyam 3 continues right where part two left off—expect a tense showdown between Vijay and the police.
The script was so unpredictable that both Khanna and Tabu were instantly on board. Shriya Saran is also back to keep things connected for longtime fans.
With that classic suspense vibe, this finale promises to keep you guessing till the end.
Devgn's busy schedule before he returns as Vijay
Before diving into Drishyam 3, Ajay Devgn has a packed lineup—including Dhamaal 4, Ranger, Golmaal FIVE, and Shaitaan Returns—so it's going to be a busy year for him before he returns as Vijay one last time.