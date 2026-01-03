Akshaye Khanna initially scolded Mukesh Chhabra for offering him 'Dhurandhar'
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment: when he first offered Akshaye Khanna the role of Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar's gangster film Dhurandhar, Khanna actually scolded him, saying, "Paagal ho gaya hai kya?" (Have you gone crazy?).
Given how picky Khanna is with his roles, Chhabra persisted in convincing him to hear the script.
The backstory: Persistence pays off
Chhabra spent a whole year trying to get Khanna on board.
It took a marathon four-hour script narration at Dhar's office before Khanna finally praised the script, saying, "F**k, it's very good. Well done, yaar. Bada maza aayega."
A couple of days later, he called Chhabra and said, "Let's do it, bro."
Chhabra explained that he was super thorough with casting every role—big or small—which even made director Dhar question his process at first.
What's 'Dhurandhar' about?
Dhurandhar dives into the life of gangster Rehman Dakait (played by Khanna), exploring his clashes and connections with other characters.
The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.