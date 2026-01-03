Akshaye Khanna initially scolded Mukesh Chhabra for offering him 'Dhurandhar'

The backstory: Persistence pays off

Chhabra spent a whole year trying to get Khanna on board.

It took a marathon four-hour script narration at Dhar's office before Khanna finally praised the script, saying, "F**k, it's very good. Well done, yaar. Bada maza aayega."

A couple of days later, he called Chhabra and said, "Let's do it, bro."

Chhabra explained that he was super thorough with casting every role—big or small—which even made director Dhar question his process at first.