Akshaye Khanna joins SRK in ₹2,000cr club
Entertainment
Akshaye Khanna just hit a huge milestone—he's now part of the exclusive ₹2,000 crore club for box office earnings in 2025.
Thanks to the back-to-back success of Chhaava and Dhurandhar, he's joined legends like Shah Rukh Khan in this rare group.
Two blockbusters, 1 massive year
Chhaava kicked things off early in January with Khanna playing Aurangzeb and pulling in ₹809 crore worldwide.
Fast forward to December, Dhurandhar arrived with Khanna as gangster Rehman Dakait alongside stars like Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, racking up another ₹1,167 crore.
Together, these hits have made 2025 a record-breaking year for him.