Akshaye Khanna not actually in 'Border 2' song, reports confirm Entertainment Jan 03, 2026

So, about that buzz around Akshaye Khanna popping up in the new Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge—it's not true.

Fans spotted what looked like him in the track, but it turns out the image was just an AI or Photoshop job.

He isn't part of this sequel's music after all.