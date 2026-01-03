Next Article
Akshaye Khanna not actually in 'Border 2' song, reports confirm
Entertainment
So, about that buzz around Akshaye Khanna popping up in the new Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge—it's not true.
Fans spotted what looked like him in the track, but it turns out the image was just an AI or Photoshop job.
He isn't part of this sequel's music after all.
Who's really in 'Border 2?'
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings back Sunny Deol from the original and adds Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty to the cast.
You'll also see Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana.
The film drops January 23 this year—right on Republic Day weekend.