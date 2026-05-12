Akshaye Khanna to play Shukracharya in Prasanth Varma's 'Mahakali'

Actor Akshaye Khanna , who recently starred in the blockbuster Dhurandhar , has taken a break from mainstream Hindi films to explore new territory. His next project is Mahakali, his first-ever Telugu film and mythological superhero action movie. Directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru, it is part of Prasanth Varma's Cinematic Universe, and he plays Shukracharya, the guru of demons (Asuras), who is pitted against the protagonist played by Bhoomi Shetty.

Role selection 'He is a misunderstood character in Indian scriptures...' A source revealed to Mid-Day, "Choosy as ever, Akshaye agreed to play Asura guru Shukracharya as he was intrigued by the role." "In Hindu mythology, he was the revered teacher of the Asuras...His primary role was to revive the dead demons." "That put them on opposite sides of the conflict. Shukracharya is considered a knowledgeable sage rather than inherently evil." "He is a misunderstood character in Indian scriptures, and Akshaye loved that complexity."

New venture First mythological superhero film for Khanna After Dhurandhar's success, Khanna wanted to explore something new. He chose Mahakali, his first mythological superhero film. The film is part of the growing Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe and stars Shetty in the lead role. Khanna reportedly joined the project in May 2025 and was excited to become part of this cinematic universe.

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