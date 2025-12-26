Akshaye Khanna's 'Fa9la' from 'Dhurandhar' is India's new chart-topper
Dhurandhar, the latest action flick from Aditya Dhar, is making waves—and so is its standout track, Fa9la. The song marks Akshaye Khanna's big Bollywood comeback and is performed by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi.
After being featured in a key scene, Fa9la shot to the top of India's music charts and has quickly become a fan favorite.
Why everyone's talking about it
Fa9la originally dropped on YouTube in June 2024 but really took off after its Dhurandhar debut. Produced by DJ Outlaw, the track highlights Flipperachi's unique style—he even earned the title of Bahraini Artist of the Year last year.
The film itself stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt alongside Khanna. With its high-energy action and buzzworthy soundtrack, Dhurandhar has already sparked talk of a sequel expected in 2026.