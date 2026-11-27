Alchemy Films led by Malhotras announces 5 projects for 2027
Alchemy Films, led by filmmaker and director Siddharth P. Malhotra and producer Sapna Malhotra, just announced five fresh projects lined up for 2027, spanning both streaming platforms and theaters.
This move follows the buzz from their recent projects like IKKA and Shaque, with the team aiming to serve up stories that appeal to all kinds of viewers.
Malhotras cite genre diversity, OTT experience
Siddharth P. Malhotra shared that each project will have its own creative vibe, saying the slate reflects this diversification across genres.
Sapna Malhotra highlighted how their experience in TV and OTT helps them keep up with what audiences want now.
While they haven't dropped any details about the new titles yet, Alchemy says they're focused on keeping things fresh and exciting for everyone watching, whether at home or on the big screen.