Siddharth P. Malhotra shared that each project will have its own creative vibe, saying the slate reflects this diversification across genres.

Sapna Malhotra highlighted how their experience in TV and OTT helps them keep up with what audiences want now.

While they haven't dropped any details about the new titles yet, Alchemy says they're focused on keeping things fresh and exciting for everyone watching, whether at home or on the big screen.