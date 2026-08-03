Ali and Kashyap present 'Bobby Beauty Parlour' on YouTube

Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap are teaming up to present Bobby Beauty Parlour, a short film directed by Shashwat Dwivedi.

Dropping on the Oh Short Flips YouTube channel on August 6, it stars Adrija Sinha, Parul Rana, Saksham Raj, and Preeti Kochar.

The story follows two childhood friends spending their last afternoon together in a neighborhood beauty parlor, reflecting on their memories.