Ali and Kashyap present 'Bobby Beauty Parlour' on YouTube
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap are teaming up to present Bobby Beauty Parlour, a short film directed by Shashwat Dwivedi.
Dropping on the Oh Short Flips YouTube channel on August 6, it stars Adrija Sinha, Parul Rana, Saksham Raj, and Preeti Kochar.
The story follows two childhood friends spending their last afternoon together in a neighborhood beauty parlor, reflecting on their memories.
Kashyap calls film emotional journey
Kashyap called the film an emotional journey about "friendship, aspirations and growing up," while Ali said its small moments really hit home for him.
Dwivedi is excited to release his work on YouTube (the platform where he honed his filmmaking skills) with support from producers Janhavi Asthana and Ranjan Singh.