Ali likens Raina's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' performance to Bhatt's 'Highway'

Ali values emotional authenticity over experience

Ali shared that for him, emotional authenticity is more important than experience: "Actors are very individualistic. They never become veterans."

At the film's trailer launch, Raina called working with Ali "the most amazing thing" in his early career and said "To be part of an Imtiaz Ali film, even at the age of whatever, would have been a privilege."

Main Vaapas Aaunga releases June 12 and also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sharvari Wagh.