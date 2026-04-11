Ali rules out sequels to 'Jab We Met' and 'Tamasha' Entertainment Apr 11, 2026

Imtiaz Ali, the director behind Jab We Met and Tamasha, has confirmed there won't be sequels to these fan-favorites.

While promoting his new film Main Vaapas Aaunga, he shared that he's not planning follow-ups and reflected on how the Love Aaj Kal sequel didn't really work out.