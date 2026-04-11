Ali rules out sequels to 'Jab We Met' and 'Tamasha'
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali, the director behind Jab We Met and Tamasha, has confirmed there won't be sequels to these fan-favorites.
While promoting his new film Main Vaapas Aaunga, he shared that he's not planning follow-ups and reflected on how the Love Aaj Kal sequel didn't really work out.
Ali says sequels need creative reason
Ali explained he only considers sequels if there's a real creative reason—not just because a film was popular.
"Some things are best left untouched." He believes meaningful storytelling matters more than chasing box office success.
His next film, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah, hits theaters June 12.