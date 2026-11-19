Alia Bhatt talks about 'Alpha' failure, risk of female-led films
What's the story
Actor Alia Bhatt recently faced a setback with the box-office failures of Jigra and Alpha. However, she remains undeterred and is committed to choosing women-led films. In an interview with TIME magazine, Bhatt said, "When a male-led film flops, nobody says that we shouldn't be making 'male-centric' films." "So I am not going to stop choosing films that are women-led."
Film choices
This is how she described 'Alpha' earlier
The actor added, "When you take these gambles, there's always the risk that you'll fall flat on your face. But there's an equally good chance that you might fly."
Earlier, in an interview with Femina, Bhatt had spoken about her choice of films like Alpha.
She said, "There have been female action characters within films driven by men, but there's never been a story that was told where the protagonist is a female character."
Film analysis
Bhatt on why 'Kalank' didn't work
In a 2022 interview with Galatta Plus, Bhatt had spoken candidly about another underwhelming film of hers, Kalank.
She said, "The audience is king; if they have not connected, then something is not right."
"On paper, sometimes it just seems alright, and then the movie just doesn't land; it doesn't come together."
"And you can't do anything about it. So you go back to day one and think, 'okay, what went wrong?'"
Future endeavors
Meanwhile, here's when you can see her next
Despite the recent setbacks, Bhatt is all set to make a comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.
The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and will hit theaters on January 21.
Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films's Alpha also starred Anil Kapoor, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol.
It is streaming on Netflix.