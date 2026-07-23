Alia Bhatt breaks silence on student protests: 'Their courage humbles...'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has finally spoken up about the ongoing student protests in Delhi, after facing criticism for her silence. In a heartfelt note on Instagram, she expressed her support for the students who have been protesting against the 2026 NEET-UG paper leak. "The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again with hope," she wrote.
Support
'Their resolve is mirror held up to all of us'
Bhatt further added, "Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them while creating a better path for those who will come after them."
She praised the students for their courage and determination. "Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us."
Conclusion
Earlier, Salman Khan spoke up
Bhatt concluded her message by saying, "For the students. By the students. The future is theirs, Jai Hind."
This comes after several A-list celebrities have been criticized for not speaking up in support of the protests.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan expressed solidarity with the protesters on Wednesday night. He shared a picture of his younger self as a student and wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn."
Solidarity
Other celebrities have also spoken out
Apart from Bhatt and Khan, several other Bollywood celebrities have expressed their support for the student protests.
This includes actors Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Javed Akhtar.
On Monday, students, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), held a Sansad Chalo march in Delhi, which turned violent with the police and other forces using tear gas and lathi charge against the protestors.
Azmi and Raj had participated as well.