Alia Bhatt to present at BAFTA 2026

This year's BAFTA Film Awards will also see several nominees taking on the role of presenters. Among them are Ethan Hawke , Michael B Jordan, Kate Hudson, Miles Caton, Emily Watson, and Stellan Skarsgard. Meanwhile, the ceremony is set to be streamed on Lionsgate Play (India) and is scheduled for Sunday, February 22.

Indian representation

Bhatt joins the ranks of Indian actors at BAFTAs

Bhatt is the latest Indian actor to be invited to the prestigious global awards ceremony. Priyanka Chopra Jonas presented at the BAFTAs in 2021, followed by Deepika Padukone's appearance at the ceremony in 2024. On the work front, she is currently busy with YRF's Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War.