Alia Bhatt to present at BAFTA 2026
What's the story
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will present an award at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced on Tuesday. The prestigious ceremony will feature a star-studded lineup of international actors and filmmakers. Other presenters include Bryan Cranston, Little Simz, Aimee Lou Wood, David Jonsson, Glenn Close, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Delroy Lindo, Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson, Olivia Cooke, Kathryn Hahn, and Patrick Dempsey, among others.
Nominee presenters
Nominees taking on presenter roles
This year's BAFTA Film Awards will also see several nominees taking on the role of presenters. Among them are Ethan Hawke, Michael B Jordan, Kate Hudson, Miles Caton, Emily Watson, and Stellan Skarsgard. Meanwhile, the ceremony is set to be streamed on Lionsgate Play (India) and is scheduled for Sunday, February 22.
Indian representation
Bhatt joins the ranks of Indian actors at BAFTAs
Bhatt is the latest Indian actor to be invited to the prestigious global awards ceremony. Priyanka Chopra Jonas presented at the BAFTAs in 2021, followed by Deepika Padukone's appearance at the ceremony in 2024. On the work front, she is currently busy with YRF's Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War.