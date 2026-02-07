Alia's 'Alpha' might skip theaters, head straight to OTT: Report
YRF is rethinking its plans for Alpha, the upcoming spy thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.
The film, originally set for a December 2025 theatrical release, has now been pushed to April 2026 to finish up visual effects—and it might skip theaters entirely for a direct OTT release.
Alpha is YRF's first female-led espionage movie and part of their growing Spy Universe.
'Alpha' to likely release on Amazon Prime Video
After the underwhelming performance of Mardaani 3 and reported setbacks faced by War 2, YRF is cautious about another big-screen gamble.
Even though Bhatt would prefer a traditional cinema release, the studio is seriously considering an OTT debut instead.
Speaking about the unpredictability of female-led action films, Bhatt said at the Red Sea Film Festival that female-fronted action films have historically not matched male-led franchises at the box office.