Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' opens at 5.5cr in 3 days

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' wins filmmakers' praise

The film's collections climbed steadily: ₹1.15 crore on Friday, ₹1.85 crore on Saturday, and ₹2.5 crore on Sunday, with Sunday shows seeing nearly one-third of seats filled.

It's also getting love from top filmmakers: Zoya Akhtar called it beautiful, Anurag Kashyap cheered editor Aarti Bajaj as a champion, and Anubhav Sinha praised Ali's heartfelt storytelling.

Plus, the movie brings back the Rockstar-Tamasha-Highway team of Imtiaz Ali, A.R. Rahman, and Irshad Kamil.