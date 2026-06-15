Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' opens at 5.5cr in 3 days
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, kicked off its box office run with ₹5.5 crore in three days.
Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, it's a Partition-era love story that explores themes of loss and finding your way back.
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' wins filmmakers' praise
The film's collections climbed steadily: ₹1.15 crore on Friday, ₹1.85 crore on Saturday, and ₹2.5 crore on Sunday, with Sunday shows seeing nearly one-third of seats filled.
It's also getting love from top filmmakers: Zoya Akhtar called it beautiful, Anurag Kashyap cheered editor Aarti Bajaj as a champion, and Anubhav Sinha praised Ali's heartfelt storytelling.
Plus, the movie brings back the Rockstar-Tamasha-Highway team of Imtiaz Ali, A.R. Rahman, and Irshad Kamil.