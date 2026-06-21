Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' posts 130% jump to ₹4.30cr

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' adds screenings nationwide

Imtiaz Ali called the response "an overwhelming feeling" and thanked fans for spreading the word.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, Main Vaapas Aaunga is holding its own even as Cocktail 2 hits theaters.

With more screenings added across India to meet demand, it looks like this one's set for a solid run.