Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' posts 130% jump to ₹4.30cr
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is having a moment at the box office.
Released on June 12, 2026, the romantic drama saw its second Friday earnings leap to ₹4.30 crore nett, a massive 130% increase from its first Friday.
Thanks to strong word-of-mouth and growing buzz, the movie's popularity just keeps rising.
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' adds screenings nationwide
Imtiaz Ali called the response "an overwhelming feeling" and thanked fans for spreading the word.
Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, Main Vaapas Aaunga is holding its own even as Cocktail 2 hits theaters.
With more screenings added across India to meet demand, it looks like this one's set for a solid run.