Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' posts double 2nd Friday earnings

Ali meets fans in Delhi

Ali called the response rewarding and unexpected, adding it's been humbling to see so many viewers embrace the film. He's also getting lots of support from industry legends like Shekhar Kapur and Subhash Ghai.

On Friday, June 19, 2026, Ali even popped into Delhi cinemas to chat with fans and hear their feedback firsthand, proving this movie is still pulling crowds and getting plenty of love.