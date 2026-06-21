Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' posts double 2nd Friday earnings
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is seeing a big jump at the box office since dropping on June 12. Thanks to strong word of mouth, its second Friday earnings were about double the opening day.
Ali shared his gratitude in an interview, saying he's amazed by how much people are connecting with the story.
Ali meets fans in Delhi
Ali called the response rewarding and unexpected, adding it's been humbling to see so many viewers embrace the film. He's also getting lots of support from industry legends like Shekhar Kapur and Subhash Ghai.
On Friday, June 19, 2026, Ali even popped into Delhi cinemas to chat with fans and hear their feedback firsthand, proving this movie is still pulling crowds and getting plenty of love.