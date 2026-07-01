Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' rebounds after weak opening in India

Ali meets audiences, Shah wins praise

Ali didn't just sit back. He met audiences in person to talk about the film's themes, making the experience feel personal.

Early-morning shows in cities like Bengaluru even sold out as interest grew.

The movie stars Naseeruddin Shah as Ishar Singh Grewal, a 95-year-old Sikh haunted by memories of Partition and lost love, alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina.

Critics and viewers praised Shah's moving performance and the film's emotional take on history, proving that sometimes all a movie needs is real connection to shine.