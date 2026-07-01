Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' rebounds after weak opening in India
Imtiaz Ali's Partition drama, Main Vaapas Aaunga, had a rough opening when it hit theaters on June 12, 2026, with low turnout and few shows.
But things flipped thanks to fans sharing heartfelt reactions online. Suddenly more people started showing up at cinemas across India.
Social media buzz and genuine word-of-mouth gave the film a second wind.
Ali meets audiences, Shah wins praise
Ali didn't just sit back. He met audiences in person to talk about the film's themes, making the experience feel personal.
Early-morning shows in cities like Bengaluru even sold out as interest grew.
The movie stars Naseeruddin Shah as Ishar Singh Grewal, a 95-year-old Sikh haunted by memories of Partition and lost love, alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina.
Critics and viewers praised Shah's moving performance and the film's emotional take on history, proving that sometimes all a movie needs is real connection to shine.