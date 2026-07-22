Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' recovers costs, nears 50-day run
Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga started slow but has quietly become a box office success since its June 12 release.
Thanks to strong word-of-mouth and genuine audience love, the film not only recovered its costs but is still running in theaters, marching toward a 50-plus-day theatrical run.
Producer Mohit Choudhary credits the win to everyone who believed in the project.
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' reaches 59 countries
The film reached audiences in 59 countries and even expanded into more European countries. In India, it connected with viewers beyond just Hindi-speaking regions, especially in places like Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.
The story explores Partition-era memories through an elderly man's eyes, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina.
This marks director Ali's fifth collaboration with AR Rahman, a partnership fans always look forward to.