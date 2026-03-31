'Not able to...': Rare hearing disorder still affecting Alka Yagnik 

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik has revealed that she is still suffering from a rare hearing disorder, which has prevented her from taking on new singing assignments. The 60-year-old singer was diagnosed with sensorineural nerve hearing loss in 2024 after a sudden viral attack. In an interview with NDTV, she admitted that this condition has affected her professional life significantly.

Health update Yagnik's last recorded song was in 2024 Yagnik revealed that she has not been able to take on any new singing assignments due to her condition. She said, "Composers approach me now and then. But I am not able to do it." Her last recorded song was Naram Kaalja from Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), composed by A.R. Rahman. Since then, she has not lent her voice to any new releases.

Career highlights Iconic songs of Yagnik Yagnik has sung 2,486 songs in her career, making her a world record holder in playback singing. She has lent her voice to several iconic Bollywood songs such as Tip Tip Barsa Paani (Mohra), Ae Mere Humsafar (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak), Chaand Chupa Baadal Mein (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), and Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha). Earlier this year, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India.

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