Alleged NEET leak protests face tear gas, gain celebrity support
Protests over the alleged NEET paper leak have ramped up, with students facing tear gas and lathi charges near Parliament.
The movement is getting big celebrity support: Yo Yo Honey Singh paused his new song teaser due to the sentiments of our country and youth of India, while Preity Zinta praised students and urged the government to talk to hunger-striking activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is pushing for education reforms.
Sonam Wangchuk seeks common entrance test
Wangchuk remains under medical watch after three weeks without food, calling for NEET to be replaced by a common entrance test.
Meanwhile, actor Imran Khan and filmmaker Pa Ranjith have spoken out against police violence against students and demanded accountability from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
With activists, celebrities, and diaspora groups rallying behind them, these protests are putting serious pressure on the government to address fairness in exams.