Allu and Atlee weigh 2 part release for 'Raaka'
Entertainment
Allu Arjun and Atlee's big project, Raaka, is getting so massive that it could be released in two parts. The team's still deciding, though.
They'll make the final call after filming wraps up in December 2026.
'Raaka' aims for late 2027 release
Raaka jumps between ancient and modern timelines, with Arjun playing multiple roles.
Deepika Padukone and Mrunal Thakur are joined in the cast by Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor.
Sun Pictures is backing the film, which promises heavy VFX and aims for a late 2027 release after all the post-production magic.