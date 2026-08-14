Why did 'Black Mirror' director reject 'Harry Potter' series offer?
What's the story
Ally Pankiw, the director of Black Mirror, has publicly rejected an offer to direct the upcoming Harry Potter TV series on HBO. In an Instagram post, she shared a screenshot of a text message conversation with her agent where she declined the opportunity. The caption read: "It is simply this easy to say no to funding transphobia."
Details
A look at the text exchange
The text message exchange showed Pankiw's agent asking, "I have an instinct on the answer, but I feel compelled to ask. Harry Potter? Hard no?"
To this, Ally Pankiw responded, "Absolutely f***ing not! lol (But thank you for asking)."
The agent then acknowledged her response, saying, "Of course :) I assumed as much (And agree) (sic)."
Pankiw clarified in the caption that the opportunity was for directing, not acting.
Controversy
Controversy surrounding the 'Harry Potter' franchise
Pankiw's decision comes amid a growing controversy over the Harry Potter franchise, particularly due to author J.K. Rowling's views on transgender issues.
Her comments have sparked backlash and created a rift between her and the stars of the original film series.
Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint have all distanced themselves from Rowling over her transphobic remarks.
Other refusals
Another director, Kate Herron, also turned down the opportunity
Pankiw isn't the only director to have turned down the Harry Potter series.
In the comments section of her post, Loki and Doctor Who director Kate Herron revealed, "They've asked me twice, and I've had to explain my answer is never gonna change from a no."
The upcoming series will be based on Rowling's blockbuster books and the first season is set to debut on Christmas Day.