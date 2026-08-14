Why did 'Black Mirror' director reject 'Harry Potter' series offer?

The text message exchange showed Pankiw's agent asking, "I have an instinct on the answer, but I feel compelled to ask. Harry Potter? Hard no?"

To this, Ally Pankiw responded, "Absolutely f***ing not! lol (But thank you for asking)."

The agent then acknowledged her response, saying, "Of course :) I assumed as much (And agree) (sic)."

Pankiw clarified in the caption that the opportunity was for directing, not acting.