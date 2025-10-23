Why Varun Dhawan's Bhediya got a new look in 'Thamma'
What's the story
In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amar Kaushik revealed the reasons behind why Maddock Films's Bhediya (Varun Dhawan) looks a little different in his cameo in Thamma. The character, which first appeared in his 2022 film Bhediya, has been a crowd favorite and was also seen in a cameo role in Stree 2.
Character evolution
'Can't remain just another beast...'
Kaushik explained that the decision to make Bhediya stronger was due to the expanding universe of the films. He said, "When we made Bhediya (2022), we could have made him bigger and stronger. But we had seen that a lot in the films of the West, and I didn't want to repeat it." "Now that the universe is expanding, Bhediya can't remain just another beast. There was a need to give him more powers."
Story development
How Bhediya's transformation affected 'Thamma'
Kaushik also elaborated on how the decision to enhance Bhediya's powers affected the story of Thamma. He said, "Once he gets powers, what happens? We mulled over it and finally decided to make him bigger and more khunkhar." "Even he's shocked to see himself in the mirror in that avatar, as evident by the scene in the apparel shop. But it works well as it sets the rivalry between Bhediya and Betaal."
Actor's response
Dhawan presses Kaushik for 'Bhediya' sequel
Kaushik revealed that Dhawan is thrilled with the new avatar of Bhediya and is pressuring him to make a sequel soon. "He's very happy and putting pressure on me to make Bhediya 2 soon!" Kaushik said. However, he added that they can't proceed with the sequel unless they are excited about the script. "We can't make it unless we are excited with the script, and only then can we take things forward."