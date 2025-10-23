Rajat reveals if Aryan Khan will ever make acting debut
Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has chosen a unique path in the film industry by stepping behind the camera instead of in front of it. Earlier this year, he made his directorial and writing debut with the critically acclaimed web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. However, actor Rajat Bedi revealed that Khan may eventually consider acting, just not yet.
In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Bedi reminisced about his first meeting with Khan. He said, "On the very first day, he told me, 'Sir, I've written something and I'm going to direct it.'" "I asked him...'The whole world is waiting for you to face the camera! What are you doing behind it?'" "No sir, where dad has reached (with his career), I'll be compared to him...so not right now, I'll think about becoming an actor later."
Bedi also revealed that Khan was deeply involved in the creative process of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He said, "He told me, 'Sir I'm making something and I want you to play this character. If you don't do it I'll remove this character altogether.'" Bedi's performance as Jaraj Saxena in the series was a highlight, with fans praising his dialogue delivery and character development.