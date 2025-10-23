Rajat reveals if Aryan Khan will ever make acting debut

Acting aspirations

'The world is waiting for you...': Bedi's advice to Aryan

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Bedi reminisced about his first meeting with Khan. He said, "On the very first day, he told me, 'Sir, I've written something and I'm going to direct it.'" "I asked him...'The whole world is waiting for you to face the camera! What are you doing behind it?'" "No sir, where dad has reached (with his career), I'll be compared to him...so not right now, I'll think about becoming an actor later."