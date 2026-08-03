Amazon Prime Video unveils 'Job trafficking' exploring pig butchering scams
Amazon Prime Video just revealed the first look at Job Trafficking, its upcoming Hindi drama.
The show dives into how online scammers trick people with fake job offers, focusing on a scheme called "pig butchering," where victims are manipulated and exploited.
It also sheds light on young people who get trafficked across borders to run these scams.
'Job trafficking' follows scammer housewife CEO
Directed by Prashant Nair, Job Trafficking features Nimrat Kaur, Roshan Mathew, Kavya Trehan, and Pavan Malhotra.
The story follows three characters: a scammer desperate for freedom, a housewife searching for answers after being cheated, and a CEO caught in the crossfire.
Produced by Select Media Holdings and Chalkboard Entertainment, this series aims to show just how real (and risky) online job scams can be.