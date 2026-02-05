Amazon pulls Melania doc from theater over marquee ads
Entertainment
Amazon Studios pulled the documentary "Melania" from an Oregon indie theater after its playful marquee ads—like "DOES MELANIA WEAR PRADA? FIND OUT FRIDAY!"—didn't sit well with Amazon execs.
The theater's general manager, Jordan Perry, shared online that Sunday would be the film's last showing.
Perry said he booked it because there aren't many options
It's a rare clash between a streaming giant and a local business over free expression.
The film itself, directed by Brett Ratner, looks at Melania Trump—a hot topic for both fans and critics.
Perry said he booked it because there aren't many options out there right now, and reactions from the community have been pretty split.