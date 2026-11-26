Amit Atal, a documentary about former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, just made its screening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Directed by Hitesh Shankar, the film dives into Vajpayee's journey using his own poetry, writings, and speeches to bring his story to life.

The screening took place on November 25 at INOX Panjim.