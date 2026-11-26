'Amit Atal' documentary on Vajpayee screens at IFFI Goa
Amit Atal, a documentary about former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, just made its screening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.
Directed by Hitesh Shankar, the film dives into Vajpayee's journey using his own poetry, writings, and speeches to bring his story to life.
The screening took place on November 25 at INOX Panjim.
Film fits IFFI 'Stories Without Borders'
The documentary fits right in with IFFI's theme this year, "Stories Without Borders," highlighting stories that connect across cultures.
Goa's chief minister, Pramod Sawant, called it an authentic tribute to Vajpayee's legacy.
This year's festival is pretty global, with 159 films from 86 countries (selected from around 1,400 submissions), plus Indian Panorama picks like Save the God and Bhai Band.