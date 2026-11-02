Amit Sadh opens up on box-office pressure
What's the story
Amit Sadh, who will be seen in the upcoming thriller Pratap, has revealed that he keeps a close eye on his films' box office performance. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "For sure. Apni film ke liye toh karna hi padega na?" "If you work in an office, you won't say, 'I'll work whether or not I get my salary!' Of course, you'll check whether your salary has been credited on the first day of the month."
Social media impact
How social media followers impact work
Sadh also spoke about the increasing importance of social media in the film industry.
He said, "Nowadays, I am told that even Instagram followers matter. Toh yeh toh box office hai yaar!"
"People who cast actors based on Instagram followers, that's their destiny. But box office matters."
The actor stressed that producers need to make money for the industry to thrive and that ultimately, what they create has to sell.
Career crossroads
On 'Pratap' and its significance in his career
Sadh further elaborated on the significance of Pratap in his career.
He said, "A lot of money is riding on the film. This is a double-edged sword for me right now and also a beautiful moment in my career."
"I am at a crossroads, and here I have a chance to come out and bring an interesting kind of storytelling to the audience."
Film details
All about 'Pratap'
Pratap is a drama thriller that stars Sadh in the titular role.
The film also features Esha Deol, Seema Biswas, Milind Gunaji, and Tigmanshu Dhulia.
The trailer has already impressed audiences and generated excitement for its release.
The movie will be released on November 20.