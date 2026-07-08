Anand denies Khan's 'King' has ₹450cr budget, urges filmmaking focus
Entertainment
Director Siddharth Anand has set the record straight: Shah Rukh Khan's next film, King, does not have a ₹450 crore budget.
Despite buzz that it would outspend Jawan and Pathaan, Anand says those numbers are exaggerated.
The focus is now back on what matters: making the film itself.
'King' reportedly adapted from 'Leon'
King is reportedly a Hindi adaptation of the classic Leon: The Professional and features VFX from SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.
The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, and marks Suhana Khan's big-screen debut.
Filming is happening across international locations with some epic action scenes lined up.
King drops in December 2026: definitely one to watch out for!