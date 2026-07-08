Anand denies Khan's 'King' has ₹450cr budget, urges filmmaking focus Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

Director Siddharth Anand has set the record straight: Shah Rukh Khan's next film, King, does not have a ₹450 crore budget.

Despite buzz that it would outspend Jawan and Pathaan, Anand says those numbers are exaggerated.

The focus is now back on what matters: making the film itself.