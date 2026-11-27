Anand teases 'King' starring Khan ahead of Dec 14 trailer
Director Siddharth Anand has everyone guessing with his mysterious tweets about King, the much-awaited action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan.
After posting hints like "It's time for" and "The KING of," fans are on alert for new promos.
The trailer is expected to be out on December 14, 2026.
'King' buzzes over 'Daddy Cool' rumor
Speculation is swirling about a possible new song, "Daddy Cool," and there's extra buzz because SRK teams up with Kareena Kapoor Khan for a special dance number.
King also marks Suhana Khan's big-screen debut and reunites Deepika Padukone with Anand after their hit Pathaan.
The film hits theaters December 24, 2026.