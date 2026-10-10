'Janta Inter College': Palak Tiwari-Vishal Jethwa to lead Netflix show
What's the story
Netflix India has lined up a new romantic comedy series titled Janta Inter College, directed by Anand Tiwari. Set in Bihar, the show features an ensemble cast led by Vishal Jethwa and Palak Tiwari, reported What's on Netflix. The principal cast also includes Sanjay Mishra, Shilpa Shukla, Sharman Joshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Vishwanath Chatterjee. Dia Mirza will also be seen in a cameo role.
Plot details
What to expect from the series
While the plot of Janta Inter College is under wraps, What's on Netflix has revealed that it is inspired by a story by Divya Prakash Dubey.
The series is a coming-of-age romantic comedy set on a college campus and revolves around courtship, humor, and student life crises.
The writing team includes Anup Pandey, Garima Pura, and Harish Peddinti.
The show will premiere next year.
Director's return
Tiwari's special reunion with Netflix
Janta Inter College is a special reunion project for Tiwari, who previously directed Love Per Square Foot for Netflix.
The film was India's first mainstream production to stream on Netflix.
Tiwari has since directed several Prime Video projects, including Feels Like Ishq and Maja Ma.
With Janta Inter College, he is back at Netflix and plans to expand his association for a longer-term collaboration involving multiple projects.