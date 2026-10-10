'Janta Inter College': Palak Tiwari-Vishal Jethwa to lead Netflix show

While the plot of Janta Inter College is under wraps, What's on Netflix has revealed that it is inspired by a story by Divya Prakash Dubey.

The series is a coming-of-age romantic comedy set on a college campus and revolves around courtship, humor, and student life crises.

The writing team includes Anup Pandey, Garima Pura, and Harish Peddinti.

The show will premiere next year.