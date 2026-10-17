Andriani to play Italian character in 'Dice' filming in Italy

Andriani shared her excitement about the project, saying, "I'm really excited to be a part of Dice and am eagerly looking forward to starting the shoot. It's always exciting as an actor to explore a new character and immerse yourself in a different story. The fact that we will be shooting in Italy makes this experience even more special for me. I'm looking forward to being on set, working with the team and bringing this character to life."

After some personal ups and downs in recent years, she sees Dice as a fresh challenge and a meaningful next move for her career.