You don't wanna mess with Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar'! Teaser out

The much-awaited action-drama film Subedaar, starring Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan , will premiere on Prime Video on March 5. The movie is directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra, Kapoor, and Triveni under the banner of Opening Image Films in association with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla , Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

Plot Story of Subedaar Arjun Maurya The film follows the journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired official who struggles to find peace in a world that increasingly challenges his values. Kapoor's character fights against crime and corruption while dealing with fractured family ties. The film is set in the heartland of India and is an intense exploration of honor amid societal decay. In a teaser released on Wednesday, the veteran star was seen thrashing anyone crossing his limits.

Career move Return to action storytelling for Kapoor The film marks Kapoor's return to action storytelling, with the first look promising an uncompromising cinematic experience. Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals at Prime Video India, said, "Subedaar is both a high-octane action movie as well as a deeply moving father-daughter story."

Advertisement