Anil Kapoor meets French President Macron in Paris
What's the story
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. This comes after their first meeting during Macron's visit to India. Kapoor shared pictures from their meeting on Instagram and wrote about how easily they had connected during their first interaction. Their latest discussion covered various topics, including cinema, culture, artificial intelligence (AI), energy, and architecture.
Warmth and gratitude
'Felt like we'd known each other for years'
Kapoor wrote on Instagram, "When I first met President Emmanuel Macron in India, our conversation flowed so naturally that it felt like we'd known each other for years."
"Meeting him again in Paris brought back that same warmth." He also thanked Macron for his hospitality and expressed hope to meet him again in India.
"Thank you, my dear Emmanuel, for your kindness and for making my nephew and me feel so at home in Paris," he added.
Italian rendezvous
Earlier, Kapoor met friends in Italy
Kapoor's meeting with Macron came just days after he was seen in Italy with Lalit Modi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Chunky Panday.
The group had gathered for an evening at La Giostra in Florence, hosted by Soldano Kunz D'Asburgo Lorena.
Sharing pictures from the gathering, the host described it as a night where "the glamor of Bollywood meets the soul of Florence."