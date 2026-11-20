Kapoor wrote on Instagram, "When I first met President Emmanuel Macron in India, our conversation flowed so naturally that it felt like we'd known each other for years."

"Meeting him again in Paris brought back that same warmth." He also thanked Macron for his hospitality and expressed hope to meet him again in India.

"Thank you, my dear Emmanuel, for your kindness and for making my nephew and me feel so at home in Paris," he added.