'Animal' director regrets cutting down the film's runtime before release Entertainment Jul 26, 2025

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, says he regrets cutting down the movie's runtime just before release.

"The first cut was 3 hours and 45 minutes, then I trimmed it to 3 hours and 30. But seven days before release, I edited out another seven minutes under pressure... It was a good cut, but I regret it," he shared.