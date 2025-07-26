'Animal' director regrets cutting down the film's runtime before release
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, says he regrets cutting down the movie's runtime just before release.
"The first cut was 3 hours and 45 minutes, then I trimmed it to 3 hours and 30. But seven days before release, I edited out another seven minutes under pressure... It was a good cut, but I regret it," he shared.
'Some of the heart got lost...'
Animal hit theaters in 2023 and quickly became a box office hit, earning over ₹550 crore.
The film is packed with intense emotions, stylized violence, and complicated father-son drama.
Still, Vanga feels some of its heart got lost in those last-minute edits.
Vanga wanted to add scenes for OTT, but...
Vanga had hoped to add about eight minutes back for the Netflix release. But due to Netflix's policy against unrated or extended versions, Animal's OTT premiere didn't include any extra scenes after all.